First Warning Forecast | Approaching record territory next few days

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Temperatures certainly have been unseasonably warm the past few days, but now they will be approaching record levels from Sunday through Tuesday. A round of showers mid-week will knock temperatures down somewhat, but no real chill down is in store for at least the next seven days.

Saturday night stays clear and calm. Temperatures will fall to near 40 degrees in sheltered valleys and rural hollows to near 50 degrees on hilltops. Downtown centers will generally fall to the mid 40s. Patchy fog is likely.

Following patchy fog in the morning, sunshine dominates Sunday as temperatures reach the upper 70s for the afternoon. The forecast high for Sunday is 78°, while the record high is 78° in Huntington (set in 1932) and 79° in Charleston (set in 1916).

Monday will still see abundant sunshine with continued near record high temperatures. The forecast high for Monday is 78°, while the record high is 79° in Huntington (set in 1975) and 84° in Charleston (set in 1931).

Tuesday will see sunshine for a majority of the day, though clouds begin to thicken later on, with showers possible by the evening hours. Still, high temperatures reach towards record levels. The forecast high for Tuesday is 79°, while the record high is 80° in both Huntington and Charleston (set in 2002 and 1946, respectively).

Showers spread in coverage Tuesday night and will last throughout much of the day on Wednesday under a mostly cloudy sky. A few rumbles of thunder are possible.

High temperatures get knocked down to near 70 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and drier with afternoon temperatures topping out in the mid 60s.

A few showers are possible Thursday night into Friday morning, otherwise expect another partly cloudy day on Friday with high temperatures back to the upper 60s for the afternoon.

Mostly sunny and pleasant conditions will be seen on Saturday with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.