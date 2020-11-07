First Warning Forecast | Sunshine, warmth roll on this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This weekend’s weather will not be unlike what was seen at the end of the work week, namely, plentiful sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures. The warming trend continues through the start of next work week such that afternoon temperatures will be nearing record highs. Eventually, showers are expected towards the middle of the week with slightly cooler temperatures by the end.

Saturday morning starts with a chill as temperatures are generally in the upper 30s to low 40s, though some hilltops have stayed in the upper 40s. Either way, temperatures area-wide will warm to the mid 70s for the afternoon with lots of sunshine expected.

Saturday night stays clear and calm as lows fall to the low to mid 40s. Patchy fog is likely.

Sunshine continues to dominate on Sunday as temperatures reach the upper 70s for the afternoon. The forecast high for Sunday is 77°, while the record high is 78° in Huntington (set in 1932) and 79° in Charleston (set in 1916).

Monday will still see abundant sunshine with near record high temperatures. The forecast high for Monday is 77°, while the record high is 79° in Huntington (set in 1975) and 84° in Charleston (set in 1931).

Tuesday will see sunshine for a majority of the day, though clouds begin to thicken later on,with showers possible, mainly after sunset. Still, high temperatures reach record levels, with perhaps the best chance of at least a tie. The forecast high for Tuesday is 79°, while the record high is 80° in both Huntington and Charleston (set in 2002 and 1946, respectively).

Showers spread in coverage Tuesday night and will last throughout much of the day on Wednesday under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures get knocked down to the upper 60s Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and drier with afternoon temperatures topping out in the mid 60s.

A few showers are possible Thursday night into Friday morning, otherwise expect another partly cloudy day on Friday with high temperatures back to the upper 60s for the afternoon.

