Former Prestonsburg football player remembered after accident

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Three years ago, Prestonsburg High head football coach Brandon Brewer, didn’t really know anyone.

Despite that, he still received some move-in help from one of his new running backs.

“When I first moved here, he was someone that helped me,” Brewer said. “I didn’t know anybody and he was somebody that helped me and I don’t think I had to lift a thing that day.”

That’s the kind of help that former Blackcat football player Sam Kelly was known for -- a kindness that came to an abrupt end Thursday after a fatal accident on U.S. Route 23.

Brewer remembers Kelly as someone who always was there to lift spirits, not just as a Blackcat football player, but a Blackcat for life.

“He was involved in a lot of sports and activities and he went to everything to and he was always just there supporting the team,” Brewer said. “He was kind of the front runner in terms of the pep sections and that kind of stuff … and still, every day even after graduation, he was here as much as anybody in any event, you could always count on Sam being there.”

Now a school, a community, and even his on-field opponents reflecting on a life that will never be forgotten

“He’s a kid that you won’t forget as a coach and as a teacher being a part of a community and education,” Brewer said. “He’s just one of those kids that you’ll always remember.”

Click here to contribute to a GoFundMe in his name.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.