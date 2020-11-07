Four Kentucky hospitals reporting flu shot shortage; health officials say the issue is under control

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four hospitals across the state of Kentucky have reported a shortage of flu shots in October.

“We have no high dose. Our clinics are running out including pediatric offices,” said Deb Campbell, vice president of Quality and Health Professions of the Kentucky Hospital Association, referring to one hospital in central Kentucky.

Referring to another hospital, she said, “they had plenty of flu vaccines, but we’re running a little short on the high dose which they give to those 65 and older.”

The Kentucky Hospital Association assures the public what was once a problem is now under control and the system is equipped to handle flu season.

“We had a bigger demand because we are pushing out madly, please get vaccinated. It’s more important than ever before because of the COVID,” Campbell said.

The Centers for Disease Control increased their goal for the number of Americans to be vaccinated for the flu by more than 20 million.

“I think the goal this year was 194 vaccinations as what they, the CDC, was putting out for a target in vaccinations, and last year was 175 million,” said John Palmer, public information officer for the Ohio Hospital Association.

Both the Ohio and West Virginia hospital associations said they have enough flu shots to meet the increasing demand.

“We heard any issues from our members. We believe the supply is adequate,” Palmer said.

Medical professionals are continuing to urge people to get vaccinated.

