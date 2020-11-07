Advertisement

Gov. Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman comment on 2020 presidential election outcome

Gov. Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman congratulated both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on twitter, following the 2020 presidential outcome.
(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 1:36 PM EST
FRANKFORT, KY (WSAZ) - Following the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, Governor Andy Beshear and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman took to social media to comment on both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' victories.

Governor Andy Beshear tweeted, “congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We will work with the incoming administration, as we have the current White House, to improve lives and opportunities for every Kentuckian.”

Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman also made a statement on twitter that says, “congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden! America voted in record numbers, and this election is historically significant as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is the first woman and woman of color to win."

