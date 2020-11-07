Advertisement

Joe Biden projected to win 2020 presidency

This comes after Biden surpassed the 270 electoral votes needed.
This comes after Biden surpassed the 270 electoral votes needed.(Paul Sancya | AP)
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: Nov. 7, 2020 at 11:37 AM EST
WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrat Joe Biden has won Pennsylvania, surpassing the 270 electoral vote threshold to take the White House and become the 46th president of the United States. 

Biden also carried Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan on his path to the presidency, flipping states that President Donald Trump won in 2016. Pennsylvania was a must-win state for Trump.  

The 77-year-old Biden was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and sought to contrast his working-class roots with the affluent Trump’s by casting the race as “Scranton versus Park Avenue.” 

Biden’s victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. Trump is the first incumbent president to lose reelection since Republican George H.W. Bush in 1992.

