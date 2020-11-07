Kentucky’s positivity rate highest since early May

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - As cases of COVID-19 rise in Kentucky, state health officials say the positivity rate is the highest it has been since May 5.

On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 2,162 new cases of the virus, raising the total since the start of the pandemic to 119,661. The new cases brought the positivity rate to 7.17%.

“Since March 6, when COVID-19 was first reported in Kentucky, we have not had this many new cases reported on a Saturday," that’s according to Governor Andy Beshear.

“As Kentuckians we need to come together right now. We need everyone wearing a mask, following the red zone recommendations and other guidance, like limiting travel and social distancing, so that we can stop this alarming escalation of cases,” said Governor Beshear.

As of 4 p.m. on Saturday the state is also reporting 17 new deaths and five counties considered “top counties with the most positive cases."

Those counties include: Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Kenton, and Boone.

“We have been witnessing an escalation in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, patients in the ICU and on ventilators statewide over the past few weeks and it is an alarming and deeply concerning situation,” said Dr. Steven Stack, “Now is a critical time for Kentuckians to work together to defeat this virus by following the recommendations meant to slow and limit new cases – socially distance, wear masks and practice good hand hygiene. We are all in this together, and we can only stop further spread of the virus by working together.”

