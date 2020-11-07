Advertisement

Man shot in leg during Huntington shooting

It happened early Saturday morning at 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of 22nd Street in Huntington.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 9:44 AM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man was transported to the hospital after being shot in the leg.

According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, it happened early Saturday morning at 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of 22nd Street in Huntington.

Police officers identified Damon Bailes, 29, of Huntington with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Bailes was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Huntington Police Department is investigating this shooting.

