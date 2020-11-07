Man shot in leg during Huntington shooting
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 9:44 AM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man was transported to the hospital after being shot in the leg.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, it happened early Saturday morning at 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of 22nd Street in Huntington.
Police officers identified Damon Bailes, 29, of Huntington with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Bailes was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Huntington Police Department is investigating this shooting.
