Newly elected president, Joe Biden, comments on win

After surpassing 270 electoral votes and declaring a projected win, Joe Biden released a statement regarding his victory.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: Nov. 7, 2020 at 12:42 PM EST
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAZ) - After surpassing 270 electoral votes and declaring a projected win, Joe Biden released a statement regarding his victory.

“I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris in the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America. With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”

