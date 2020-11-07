Red Kettle season back for the holidays

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - To mark the start of their holiday season, the Salvation Army dusted off the red kettles and the golden bells.

But officials say getting money into these iconic holiday symbols will be a challenge because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are several reasons behind this, including people being out of work and pinching pennies to get by. Officials say most people will be shopping online this holiday season, so not many people will stop by the kettles.

Last year, the Charleston branch assisted more than 800 families with toys and food on Christmas Day. As of Friday, 1,700 families are registered for the season, and officials expect that number to grow.

“We’re seeing a lot of first-time families, we’re seeing a lot of larger families,” Major Gilliam Brooks said. “So what we’re seeing is folks just have not been able to recover."

On top of all this, the organization has a serious need for volunteers. The Charleston branch struggled with this a little last year, but the need is more serious. Only four or five groups have signed up.

“In the past, we’ve had something in the realm of 70 to 80 volunteer groups,” Gilliam said.

Gilliam encourages everyone to donate in person or online. The donations will ensure children in the area have at least one present and food on Christmas day. For more information click here

