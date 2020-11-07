Advertisement

St. Joseph High School in Ironton, Ohio announces positive COVID-19 case

One staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus.
One staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus.(WLUC/CDC)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 11:11 AM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - One staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus at St. Joseph High School in Ironton.

St. Joseph Principal Chris Monte notified families via email Friday evening about the Lawrence County Health Department’s confirmation on this positive case.

In the email Monte said the St. Joseph staff is working closely with the county health department to conduct contact tracing and quarantine procedures that meet local and state guidelines.

Monte also says cleaning and sanitization of St. Joseph buildings continues each day.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSAZ Elections Coverage
UPDATE | Deputies locate person of interest in shooting
One dead in Kanawha County crash
Color map for school in W.Va. updated; Mingo still red
Trump refuses to accept presidential election outcome

Latest News

Huntington police respond to shots fired call
Bush calls election ‘fair’ and outcome `clear’
Kanawha County clerk’s office closed after employee presumed to have COVID
Crash closes I-64 West in Boyd County
Kentucky yet again reports record week of new COVID-19 cases