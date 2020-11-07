St. Joseph High School in Ironton, Ohio announces positive COVID-19 case

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - One staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus at St. Joseph High School in Ironton.

St. Joseph Principal Chris Monte notified families via email Friday evening about the Lawrence County Health Department’s confirmation on this positive case.

In the email Monte said the St. Joseph staff is working closely with the county health department to conduct contact tracing and quarantine procedures that meet local and state guidelines.

Monte also says cleaning and sanitization of St. Joseph buildings continues each day.

