'There’s just no words’: Organization raising money for family of Pikeville toddler who died in Lexington

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - JaKoby Keith Chapman was only two years old, but he was a lifetime of joy to those who love him.

“JaKoby was a little fireball. Just his smile. You know, as happy as he always was,” said family-friend Rachel Campbell-Dotson.

JaKoby died Wednesday night in Lexington. According to our sister station WKYT, the toddler wandered into the street as his family was switching over a car seat and he was hit by a car.

“What is there to say? There’s no words that are convenient or that make this any better,” said Dotson.

Dotson, who is also executive director of the East Kentucky Dream Center, placed a call for community action, asking people to donate to the funeral expenses.

“A family doesn’t plan for a funeral for a two-year-old,” said Dotson. “You begin your child’s life by praying every day that they outlive you. Nobody ever wants to bury a child.”

More than $6,000 in donations for the family poured in within the first 24 hours as people search for ways to help the family during its time of need.

“Just a wonderful, wonderful family. And our hearts are just... we’re broken," said Dotson. "We stand beside them, broken, with our hearts shattered.”

In Lexington, community members placed stuffed animals and flowers near the spot of the incident, honoring JaKoby’s life.

“I just can’t imagine how their hearts are broken, how devastating this is. There’s just no words," Dotson said. "

Donations are still being accepted by visiting the East Kentucky Dream Center’s Facebook page or by visiting the Dream center or either of its thrift store locations.

JaKoby’s funeral is under the direction of Lucas and Son Funeral Home.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.