Advertisement

Trump refuses to accept presidential election outcome

President Trump promises unspecified legal challenges seeking to overturn the outcome of the race for the White House.
President Trump promises unspecified legal challenges seeking to overturn the outcome of the race for the White House.(WCJB)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 12:25 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is not conceding to President-elect Joe Biden, promising unspecified legal challenges seeking to overturn the outcome of the race for the White House. 

Trump said in a statement that “our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.” 

Trump was at his Virginia golf course when the presidential race was called for Biden on Saturday.

Biden clinched his victory with a win in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born. 

In recent weeks, Trump has alleged - without evidence - widespread fraud and misconduct in the election. 

His comments have drawn bipartisan rebuke from election officials and lawmakers as dangerous attempts to undermine public confidence in the vote.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSAZ Elections Coverage
UPDATE | Deputies locate person of interest in shooting
One dead in Kanawha County crash
Color map for school in W.Va. updated; Mingo still red

Latest News

Gov. Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman comment on 2020 presidential election outcome
Newly elected president, Joe Biden, comments on win
Sen. Joe Manchin releases statement following 2020 presidential race call
Joe Biden projected to win 2020 presidency