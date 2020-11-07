Weekend Wows!
Marvelous weekend weather ahead
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
With some of the best weather of the entire year slated for this weekend, a college football watching Saturday is looking grand. At home many folks will be sprucing up their landscapes with one eye on ESPN+ where the Marshall Thundering Herd-UMass Minutemen game is on TV with a 2:30 kickoff. On ABC the WVU Mountaineers have a huge noon kick with Big 12 rival, the Texas Longhorns.
Weather-wise Saturday will feature blue skies a light breeze and afternoon highs in the mid-70s both here at the Joan and in Austin Texas. If you are heading to the Herd game, attendance is limited and masks and social distancing are required inside the stadium. More on tailgating protocol in a minute.
Meanwhile this late season perfect weather will last into next week when highs will make a run at record values, nearing 80 degrees
TAILGATING and COVID
Now we are in a global pandemic and the covid-19 virus is spreading at a fast pace, so why not avoid any social gatherings like tailgating as you enjoy the 16th ranked Herd on TV or in person at the Joan?
If you must tailgate. Here is what the CDC says you should be doing to prevent the spread of Covid.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/attending-sports.html
Lowest risk
Watching the sporting event on television or online in your home with members of your household
More risk
Tailgating or attending a sporting event in your local community when
- The event, including tailgating, is held outdoors
- All attendees wear masks
- Attendees are discouraged from yelling, chanting, or singing
- All attendees stay at least six feet away from people they do not live with
- Attendees at a community sporting event are from the local area and limited to family and friends of athletes
- Attendees do not share food or drinks or personal items (e.g., noisemakers) with people they don’t live with
- The sports program has several mitigation strategies (e.g., blocked off seats or rows, visual cues such as floor markings for social distancing, cleaning and disinfection) and messaging in place to prevent or reduce the spread of COVID-19
Even more risk
Tailgating or attending a sporting event in a nearby community when
- The event is held in an open, well-ventilated indoor space
- Most attendees wear masks
- Attendees yell, chant, and sing while wearing masks
- Most attendees stay at least six feet way from people they do not live with
- Attendees are from the local community
- Attendees limit their sharing of food and personal items (e.g., noisemakers) with others
- The sports program has a couple of mitigation strategies and messaging in place to prevent or reduce the spread of COVID-19
Highest risk
Traveling to a different geographic area to attend a sporting event or tailgate when
- The event is held in a confined, poorly ventilated indoor space
- Attendees do not wear masks
- Attendees yell, chant, and sing without masks
- Attendees do not stay at least six feet away from people they do not live with
- Attendees travel from outside the area to attend the event
- Attendees freely share their food and personal items (e.g., noisemakers) with people they don’t live with
- The sports program has no modifications or messaging in place to prevent or reduce the spread of COVID-19
Before the sports event
- Stay home if you have COVID-19, if you have symptoms of COVID-19, if you are waiting for COVID-19 test results, or may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
- Check with the event organizer or venue for updated information about any COVID-19 mitigation strategies and if they have steps in place to prevent the spread of the virus.
- Prioritize attending outdoor activities over indoor activities and stay within your local area as much as possible.
- Bring supplies to help you and others stay healthy—for example, masks (bring extra), hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, snacks, and drinking water.
- If you are at an increased risk for severe illness, have an existing medical condition, or need to take extra precautions, consider ways to be a spectator and supporter of sports teams that do not require attendance at a large in-person gathering.
- If you live with or regularly interact with someone who is at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 , consider not attending sporting events where social distancing cannot be maintained and where masks are not worn.
- Take extra precaution if attending a large sporting event in a rural area, as public health and healthcare infrastructure may be limited if an outbreak does occur.
- Wear masks and take other steps to protect yourself when using public transportation to travel to and from sporting events.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.