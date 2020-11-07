Weekend Wows!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

With some of the best weather of the entire year slated for this weekend, a college football watching Saturday is looking grand. At home many folks will be sprucing up their landscapes with one eye on ESPN+ where the Marshall Thundering Herd-UMass Minutemen game is on TV with a 2:30 kickoff. On ABC the WVU Mountaineers have a huge noon kick with Big 12 rival, the Texas Longhorns.

Weather-wise Saturday will feature blue skies a light breeze and afternoon highs in the mid-70s both here at the Joan and in Austin Texas. If you are heading to the Herd game, attendance is limited and masks and social distancing are required inside the stadium. More on tailgating protocol in a minute.

Meanwhile this late season perfect weather will last into next week when highs will make a run at record values, nearing 80 degrees

TAILGATING and COVID

Now we are in a global pandemic and the covid-19 virus is spreading at a fast pace, so why not avoid any social gatherings like tailgating as you enjoy the 16th ranked Herd on TV or in person at the Joan?

If you must tailgate. Here is what the CDC says you should be doing to prevent the spread of Covid.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/attending-sports.html

Lowest risk

Watching the sporting event on television or online in your home with members of your household

More risk

Tailgating or attending a sporting event in your local community when

The event, including tailgating, is held outdoors

All attendees wear masks

Attendees are discouraged from yelling, chanting, or singing

All attendees stay at least six feet away from people they do not live with

Attendees at a community sporting event are from the local area and limited to family and friends of athletes

Attendees do not share food or drinks or personal items (e.g., noisemakers) with people they don’t live with

The sports program has several mitigation strategies (e.g., blocked off seats or rows, visual cues such as floor markings for social distancing, cleaning and disinfection) and messaging in place to prevent or reduce the spread of COVID-19

Even more risk

Tailgating or attending a sporting event in a nearby community when

The event is held in an open, well-ventilated indoor space

Most attendees wear masks

Attendees yell, chant, and sing while wearing masks

Most attendees stay at least six feet way from people they do not live with

Attendees are from the local community

Attendees limit their sharing of food and personal items (e.g., noisemakers) with others

The sports program has a couple of mitigation strategies and messaging in place to prevent or reduce the spread of COVID-19

Highest risk

Traveling to a different geographic area to attend a sporting event or tailgate when

The event is held in a confined, poorly ventilated indoor space

Attendees do not wear masks

Attendees yell, chant, and sing without masks

Attendees do not stay at least six feet away from people they do not live with

Attendees travel from outside the area to attend the event

Attendees freely share their food and personal items (e.g., noisemakers) with people they don’t live with

The sports program has no modifications or messaging in place to prevent or reduce the spread of COVID-19

Before the sports event

