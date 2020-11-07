West Virginia COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Saturday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 655 new positive cases and 15 additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

This brings the total case count to 27,742 and death toll to 502.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old female from Mingo County, a 52-year old male from Mercer County, a 72-year old male from Raleigh County, a 67-year old male from Mingo County, an 85-year old female from Cabell County, an 80-year old male from Fayette County, a 68-year old female from Wirt County, an 83-year old female from Marshall County, a 59-year old male from Cabell County, a 49-year old male from Summers County, a 90-year old female from Summers County, a 77-year old female from Preston County, an 82-year old male from Boone County, a 90-year old female from Boone County, and a 98-year old female from Boone County.

“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families and we ask that all West Virginians do their part to prevent further spread of this virus.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (217), Berkeley (1,874), Boone (446), Braxton (89), Brooke (282), Cabell (1,783), Calhoun (37), Clay (74), Doddridge (77), Fayette (840), Gilmer (116), Grant (206), Greenbrier (246), Hampshire (175), Hancock (272), Hardy (117), Harrison (731), Jackson (455), Jefferson (700), Kanawha (4,102), Lewis (138), Lincoln (298), Logan (834), Marion (456), Marshall (544), Mason (197), McDowell (167), Mercer (896), Mineral (329), Mingo (728), Monongalia (2,471), Monroe (275), Morgan (177), Nicholas (211), Ohio (764), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (45), Pocahontas (76), Preston (264), Putnam (1,123), Raleigh (951), Randolph (480), Ritchie (69), Roane (119), Summers (169), Taylor (182), Tucker (69), Tyler (80), Upshur (300), Wayne (672), Webster (42), Wetzel (266), Wirt (58), Wood (957), Wyoming (417).

