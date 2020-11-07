UPDATE | Deputies locate person of interest in shooting

UPDATE 11/7/20 @ 4:15 p.m.

A man Meigs County deputies were looking for as a person of interest in an overnight shooting has been located.

Deputies had been looking for Anthony Smith, 54, of Rutland in connection to a shooting on the 31,400 block of Hatfield Road Friday night.

Sheriff Keith Wood says the investigation is still ongoing and further detail would be released at a later time.

ORIGINAL STORY 11/7/20 @ 1:35 a.m.

MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO (WSAZ) - Meigs County Sheriff Deputies are searching for a person of interest following a shooting on Friday night.

Deputies were called to the 31,400 block of Hatfield Rd. in Rutland around 9:20 p.m. Friday evening, Sheriff Keith Wood said. When they arrived on scene, an injured woman was found and flown to St. Mary’s Medical Center. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Sheriff Wood said deputies are currently at two homes waiting on search warrants to collect evidence.

Deputies are looking for Anthony Smith, 54, of Rutland as a person of interest. Smith may be injured from the reported shooting, Sheriff Wood said.

Smith is described as 5′10″ tall, 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in a blue Ford Focus and is considered armed and dangerous.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been called in to assist the Sheriff’s Department with the investigation, which is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about what happened or Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at 740-992-3371.

