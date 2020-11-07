Advertisement

WVSSAC Permits Orange & Red County Teams Into Football Playoffs

Teams must enter green, yellow or gold category by game time
North Marion football
North Marion football(wdtv)
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 1:02 AM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVSSAC announced Saturday that the high school football teams in orange and red counties are permitted to participate in the 2020 playoffs.

However, counties must enter green, yellow or gold by game time for the teams to play. If not, they will be forced to forfeit and the opposing team will automatically advance.

For teams in orange or red counties on Saturday’s DHHR color-coded map, they can play on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. to have more time to move into an eligible status. Before the new rule was announced, teams in orange or red counties were not allowed to participate in the playoffs.

The top 16 schools in each class will qualify for the postseason.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSAZ Elections Coverage
UPDATE | Deputies locate person of interest in shooting
One dead in Kanawha County crash
Color map for school in W.Va. updated; Mingo still red
Trump refuses to accept presidential election outcome

Latest News

Buckeyes move up in polls with Herd staying put
WV high school 1st round playoff games are set
WV Metric Map Released Late Saturday Night
Ironton & Fairland playoff games
Herd beats UMass