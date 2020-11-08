Buckeyes move up in polls with Herd staying put

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After Notre Dame beat Clemson late Saturday night, that meant a major change at the top of the AP football rankings as Alabama is the new #1 team in college football. The Irish jumped from #4 to #2 after the win with the Ohio State Buckeyes creeping up to #3. The Marshall Thundering Herd remained at #16 after their 51-10 win over UMass.

Here are the rankings for Week 11.

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (59) 6-0 1547 2

2. Notre Dame (2) 7-0 1464 4

3. Ohio St. (1) 3-0 1449 3

4. Clemson 7-1 1355 1

5. Texas A&M 5-1 1223 7

6. Florida 4-1 1213 8

7. Cincinnati 6-0 1208 6

8. BYU 8-0 1101 9

9. Miami 6-1 958 11

10. Indiana 3-0 956 13

11. Oregon 1-0 948 12

12. Georgia 4-2 861 5

13. Wisconsin 1-0 852 10

14. Oklahoma St. 5-1 762 14

15. Coastal Carolina 7-0 551 15

16. Marshall 6-0 534 16

17. Iowa St. 5-2 491 17

18. Oklahoma 5-2 467 19

19. SMU 7-1 456 18

20. Southern Cal 1-0 395 20

21. Texas 5-2 265 22

22. Liberty 7-0 260 25

23. Northwestern 3-0 250 -

24. Auburn 4-2 184 24

25. Louisiana-Lafayette 6-1 118 -

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 85, Army 54, Tulsa 47, Utah 33, Washington 21, Arizona St. 11, Purdue 8, Wake Forest 6, Boise St. 5, Appalachian St. 5, California 3, Maryland 3, Nevada 1.

