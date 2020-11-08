Buckeyes move up in polls with Herd staying put
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After Notre Dame beat Clemson late Saturday night, that meant a major change at the top of the AP football rankings as Alabama is the new #1 team in college football. The Irish jumped from #4 to #2 after the win with the Ohio State Buckeyes creeping up to #3. The Marshall Thundering Herd remained at #16 after their 51-10 win over UMass.
Here are the rankings for Week 11.
Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (59) 6-0 1547 2
2. Notre Dame (2) 7-0 1464 4
3. Ohio St. (1) 3-0 1449 3
4. Clemson 7-1 1355 1
5. Texas A&M 5-1 1223 7
6. Florida 4-1 1213 8
7. Cincinnati 6-0 1208 6
8. BYU 8-0 1101 9
9. Miami 6-1 958 11
10. Indiana 3-0 956 13
11. Oregon 1-0 948 12
12. Georgia 4-2 861 5
13. Wisconsin 1-0 852 10
14. Oklahoma St. 5-1 762 14
15. Coastal Carolina 7-0 551 15
16. Marshall 6-0 534 16
17. Iowa St. 5-2 491 17
18. Oklahoma 5-2 467 19
19. SMU 7-1 456 18
20. Southern Cal 1-0 395 20
21. Texas 5-2 265 22
22. Liberty 7-0 260 25
23. Northwestern 3-0 250 -
24. Auburn 4-2 184 24
25. Louisiana-Lafayette 6-1 118 -
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 85, Army 54, Tulsa 47, Utah 33, Washington 21, Arizona St. 11, Purdue 8, Wake Forest 6, Boise St. 5, Appalachian St. 5, California 3, Maryland 3, Nevada 1.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.