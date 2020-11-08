Crash closes I-64 West in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A crash has closed a portion of I-64 in Boyd County.

Officials with KYTC District 9 say the crash has westbound lanes between mile markers 186 and 187 blocked.

One car was involved, and injuries were reported.

It’s unclear the extent of the injuries.

The shutdown is expected to last one hour.

