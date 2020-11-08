One dead in Kanawha County crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died after a two vehicle crash along MacCorkle Avenue in the Crown Hill area.

Metro 911 says both lanes of MacCorkle Avenue are closed, and will be for an unknown amount of time while officers reconstruct what happened.

Investigators have not released any names, but tell WSAZ a man died and two others have been taken to the hospital for non life threatening injuries.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene.

Keep checking back for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.