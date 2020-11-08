First Warning Forecast | Summerlike warmth rolls on

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - What month is it? With temperatures hovering around the 80-degree mark over the weekend and set to do so the next couple of days, it feels more like June or September than November. The unseasonable, record-setting warmth will eventually come to an end on Wednesday as a cold front crosses, also bringing a round of showers. Temperatures will then be cooler but still slightly above average for the remainder of the week.

Sunday evening stays mainly clear and quiet as temperatures fall to the mid to upper 50s by midnight. Overnight, expect mostly clear and calm conditions with lows in the low to mid 50s. Patchy fog is possible, mainly in the river valleys.

Monday will see more sunshine and more record warmth. High temperatures top out around 80 degrees. The record high in Huntington is 79° (set in 1975) and 84° in Charleston (set in 1931).

Expect a mostly sunny sky on Tuesday with a high around 80 degrees yet again. The record high is 80° in both Huntington and Charleston (set in 2002 and 1946, respectively).

Showers spread across the Tri-State Tuesday night and last throughout much of the day on Wednesday under a mostly cloudy sky. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. High temperatures will top out near 70 degrees.

Thursday sees a partly cloudy sky with dry conditions and a cooler high temperature in the low 60s.

Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

The next chance for showers comes on Sunday. Expect a high in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.