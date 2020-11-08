Herd beats UMass

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall Thundering Herd scored over half a hundred Saturday afternoon against UMass and won by a final of 51-10. The Herd is now 6-0 in 2020 and next host Middle Tennessee State on November 14th. Quarterback Grant Wells threw 3 touchdowns and 228 yards passing in the win with senior running back Brenden Knox scoring twice and ran for 118 yards. Marshall also gained 495 yards of total offense.

On the defensive side, the Herd held UMass to just 190 yards with 41 of those coming on the ground and they shut out the Minutemen for the entire second half.

“Our players challenged each other at halftime and wanted to come out in the second half and shut that team out,” head coach Doc Holliday said. "That’s what they did. I’m proud of the way the defense responded in the second half. The important thing on offense is we had zero turnovers and Knox had over 100 yards.

“Obviously, I told those kids is what a great football team will do is take care of business and that’s what they did.”

