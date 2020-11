HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police are investigating after a call of shots fired Sunday.

Chief Ray Cornwell says the call came from behind the 1300 block of 4th Ave around 5 p.m.

Officers say no one was hurt.

No one is in custody.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.