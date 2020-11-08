Ironton advances to Division V Final Four

IRONTON, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Ironton Fighting Tigers are another game closer to the Ohio Division V championship game as they beat Ridgewood 17-7 Saturday night at Tanks Memorial Stadium. They will play in the semi-finals next weekend against Roger Bacon but do not know yet where and when that game will be played.

The Tigers scored first on a Reid Carrico touchdown with Ridgewood tying the game up at 7 in the second quarter. The Tigers took the lead for good on another Reid Carrico touchdown early in the 4th quarter and the lead was extended on a Jimmy Mahlmeister field goal.

From the Division VI quarterfinals, the Fairland Dragons season ended at Beverly Fort Frye as they lost on the road.

