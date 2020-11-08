Advertisement

Ironton advances to Division V Final Four

Tigers beat Ridgewood Saturday night
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONTON, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Ironton Fighting Tigers are another game closer to the Ohio Division V championship game as they beat Ridgewood 17-7 Saturday night at Tanks Memorial Stadium. They will play in the semi-finals next weekend against Roger Bacon but do not know yet where and when that game will be played.

The Tigers scored first on a Reid Carrico touchdown with Ridgewood tying the game up at 7 in the second quarter. The Tigers took the lead for good on another Reid Carrico touchdown early in the 4th quarter and the lead was extended on a Jimmy Mahlmeister field goal.

From the Division VI quarterfinals, the Fairland Dragons season ended at Beverly Fort Frye as they lost on the road.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSAZ Elections Coverage
UPDATE | Deputies locate person of interest in shooting
One dead in Kanawha County crash
Color map for school in W.Va. updated; Mingo still red
Trump refuses to accept presidential election outcome

Latest News

Buckeyes move up in polls with Herd staying put
WV high school 1st round playoff games are set
WV Metric Map Released Late Saturday Night
Ironton & Fairland playoff games
Herd beats UMass