Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek dies at age 80

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WSAZ/Gray News) - According to Jeopardy’s Twitter page, host Alex Trebek has died at age 80.

The game show’s Twitter posted a statement saying, “Jeopardy! is saddend to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning surrounded by family and friends.”

Trebek had been the host of “Jeopardy!” since 1984.

In March 2019, Trebek was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, and continued to host the show for the next 18 months.

According to a press release, Trebek’s last day in studio was October 29th. “Jeopardy!” episodes hosted by him will air through December 25th, 2020.

No plans regarding a new host have been announced at this time.

