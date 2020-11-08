Advertisement

Kanawha County clerk’s office closed after employee presumed to have COVID

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates the virus will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.(Source: CDC via CNN)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Clerk’s office will be closed Monday after an employee is presumed to be positive with COVID-19.

Clerk Vera McCormick says an employee has been showing symptoms of the virus and is presumed positive pending test results.

Because of this, the office is being sanitized, but the process won’t be completed until Monday.

McCormick says this will not affect the canvass of the election which is scheduled for 7 a.m. Monday.

“My thoughts are with our employee who is currently experiencing symptoms related to COVID.  I wish them a speedy recovery.  While we will have to close the office to the public on Monday in the Courthouse, we will still be open at the Voter’s Registration Office and completing the Canvassing of the Election with the County Commissioners,” stated Vera McCormick, County Clerk.

Commission President Kent Carper stated, “During the pandemic, county employees have continued to work as they are required to conduct the business of the public.  We continue to operate in the safest manner possible by following the necessary guidelines.  We remain concerned about heading into spikes and increases in COVID cases following the Election, also as we move toward the Holiday Season.”

