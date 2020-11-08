Kentucky yet again reports record week of new COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - For the second week in a row, Kentucky has recorded a record week for COVID-19 cases by nearly 500.

On Sunday Gov. Andy Beshear “implored” Kentuckians “to follow the recommendations to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” especially if their county was in the red.

“This virus is spreading in communities in every corner of the commonwealth, and everyone, from our businesses and schools to individuals, must do their part to stop the spread and save lives,” Gov. Beshear said. “Without each of us doing our part, the rampant spread will continue to take more Kentuckians. Let’s come together as Team Kentucky to defeat this virus.”

On Sunday, 1,177 cases were added to the state’s total since the start of the pandemic which now stands at 120,838.

The positivity rate is at 7.24%, which is higher than Saturday’s rate, which was the highest since early May.

Four deaths were also reported, bringing the death toll to 1,565.

“With colder outdoor temperatures just around the corner, I encourage you to get outside and enjoy the great weather while it lasts,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “Remember that the very basics of COVID are the more we have contact with each other, the more transmission we’re going to see. So please avoid social gatherings, maintain a social distance of at least six feet, wear a mask and wash your hands thoroughly. Now is not the time to let your guard down. We must maintain our vigilance.”

