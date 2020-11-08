Mingo County Health Department announces COVID testing initiative

Advertisement

Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 1:49 PM EST
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In efforts to send students back to the classroom, the Mingo County Health Department is starting an initiative to increase testing for COVID-19.

According to the health department’s director Keith Blankenship, the Mingo County Health Department has challenged people to create videos promoting the need for testing.

Blankenship says these videos are meant to encourage Mingo County residents to get tested for COVID-19, in efforts to lower the positivity rate within the county and reopen schools.

Due to the color-coding system, Blankenship says Mingo County students have been permitted to attend in-person classes for a total of eight days throughout this fall term.

Testing sites for the next eight days are now available, according to Blankenship.

