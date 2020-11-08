Advertisement

Ohio lawmakers urge school funding fix as session nears end

State senators are touting the newest bipartisan proposal for fixing Ohio’s school funding system, with changes to address concerns raised about another version in the House.(KOSA)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - State senators are touting the newest bipartisan proposal for fixing Ohio’s school funding system, with changes to address concerns raised about another version in the House.

It’s aimed at a more equitable funding distribution and built on years of input from schools and other stakeholders.

They say it includes a six-year phase-in and would take into account a community’s ability to help fund schools, factoring in not only property values but local income levels.

Lawmakers are crunched for time to get it passed before Dec. 31, when this legislative session ends and three lawmakers championing the funding overhaul leave because of term limits.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

