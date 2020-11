COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Sunday, cases of COVID-19 in Ohio rose by 4,541.

Over the weekend, the Ohio Dept. of Health reported just over 10,000 new cases.

As of Sunday, Ohio has reported 250,268 total COVID-19 cases, and 5,517 deaths.

There were 11 deaths reported Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.