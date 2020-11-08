Owner watches as Charleston tire store burns

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston firefighters responded to a tire shop that caught fire on Kanawha Blvd. Saturday morning.

Dawn Burns watched as her business, Mountaineer Tire, burned to the ground.

“This is my life I lost everything,” said Burns.

Burns said she had not been gone long before the incident happened.

“We was doing a roadside helping a lady off a road we hadn’t been gone an hour and a half and someone called and said the building was on fire,” said Burns.

Flames quickly spread, taking over the building. In order to successfully put the fire out, Charleston Assistant Fire Chief David Wagoner said firefighters had to use foam.

Charleston fire crews used two ladder trucks and called in the National Guard to get a foam truck.

“Tires are made out of petroleum so you basically have a petroleum fire,” said Wagoner.

The Department of Environmental Protection was also called to monitor foam run-off, since the Kanawha River is right across the street from the scene.

Once the fire was under control, investigators deemed the fire suspicious.

“It’s under investigation. It appears it started on one end of the building, possibly outside,” said Wagoner.

Burns had three dogs inside the shop at the time of the fire, and firefighters were able to save two of them.

For Burns, this was a nightmare. Not only did she lose a pet, but economic struggles have caused her to lose hope in having the funds to rebuild her business.

Due to tight budget cuts amid COVID-19, Burns had to cut out insurance in order to stay afloat.

“I could not afford to keep it up, because everything has just been so slow this year with everything going on,” said Burns.

After the flames were successfully out and the cleanup process started, Burns watched the remains of what was left of the shop that built her livelihood wear away.

“This was not an accident. This was intentional and I hope they find the person that did this, because they just took my life,” said Burns.

