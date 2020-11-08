Advertisement

SC’s Zeiqui Lawton commits to UC

Black Eagles att-time leader in sacks heading to Cincinnati
Zeiqui Lawton made announcement Saturday evening.
Zeiqui Lawton made announcement Saturday evening.(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - South Charleston senior Zeiqui Lawton is going to be a Bearcat as he committed to the University of Cincinnati football team Saturday evening. He chose UC over schools like WVU, Boise State, Illinois and Oregon. His future team is currently ranked #6 in the Associated Press football poll and they beat Houston on Saturday.

Zeiqui has been dominant this year where he has 41 tackles with 36 of them solo and 16 are for a loss. He has 9 sacks and is the schools all-time sack leader.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSAZ Elections Coverage
UPDATE | Deputies locate person of interest in shooting
One dead in Kanawha County crash
Color map for school in W.Va. updated; Mingo still red
Trump refuses to accept presidential election outcome

Latest News

Buckeyes move up in polls with Herd staying put
WV high school 1st round playoff games are set
WV Metric Map Released Late Saturday Night
Ironton & Fairland playoff games
Herd beats UMass