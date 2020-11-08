SC’s Zeiqui Lawton commits to UC

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - South Charleston senior Zeiqui Lawton is going to be a Bearcat as he committed to the University of Cincinnati football team Saturday evening. He chose UC over schools like WVU, Boise State, Illinois and Oregon. His future team is currently ranked #6 in the Associated Press football poll and they beat Houston on Saturday.

Zeiqui has been dominant this year where he has 41 tackles with 36 of them solo and 16 are for a loss. He has 9 sacks and is the schools all-time sack leader.

