Sheriff: Two injured after rifle explodes

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a rifle malfunctioned and exploded.

Dispatchers say it happened on the 6700 block of Mud River Road in Barboursville just before 2:45 Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ a family was out shooting guns when a .50 caliber rifle exploded.

Zerkle says one man’s hand was injured and a younger boy’s arm was as well.

The injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

