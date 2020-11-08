Sheriff: Two injured after rifle explodes
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a rifle malfunctioned and exploded.
Dispatchers say it happened on the 6700 block of Mud River Road in Barboursville just before 2:45 Sunday afternoon.
Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ a family was out shooting guns when a .50 caliber rifle exploded.
Zerkle says one man’s hand was injured and a younger boy’s arm was as well.
The injuries do not appear to be life threatening.
