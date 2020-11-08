Advertisement

West Virginia COVID-19 update

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Sunday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 662 new positive cases and one additional death related to the coronavirus.

This brings the total case count to 28,404 and leaves the death toll standing at 502, due to a mistake in reporting from DHHR.

A death reported on Thursday of a 90-year old female from Summers County was mistakenly reported again on Saturday, so the total number of deaths stand at 502.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 83-year old male from Kanawha County. “As many West Virginians are growing tired of COVID-19, we must stay vigilant in our efforts to prevent further spread in our communities,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our condolences are extended to this family during their time of grief.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (220), Berkeley (1,921), Boone (454), Braxton (89), Brooke (291), Cabell (1,830), Calhoun (38), Clay (75), Doddridge (78), Fayette (847), Gilmer (117), Grant (211), Greenbrier (252), Hampshire (175), Hancock (277), Hardy (119), Harrison (757), Jackson (459), Jefferson (748), Kanawha (4,162), Lewis (155), Lincoln (304), Logan (837), Marion (492), Marshall (571), Mason (199), McDowell (176), Mercer (912), Mineral (344), Mingo (740), Monongalia (2,513), Monroe (279), Morgan (185), Nicholas (215), Ohio (786), Pendleton (80), Pleasants (45), Pocahontas (77), Preston (272), Putnam (1,143), Raleigh (978), Randolph (480), Ritchie (71), Roane (120), Summers (173), Taylor (183), Tucker (69), Tyler (81), Upshur (310), Wayne (682), Webster (42), Wetzel (270), Wirt (59), Wood (1013), Wyoming (428).

