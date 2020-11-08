WV high school 1st round match-ups announced by WVSSAC
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We know who will be playing each other in the 1st round of the West Virginia high school playoffs but will have to wait until Sunday to find out where and when. The WVSSAC released the official pairings for the playoffs Saturday evening.
Class AAA:
No. 16 John Marshall at No. 1 Cabell Midland
No. 15 Ripley at No. 2 South Charleston
No. 14 University at No. 3 Musselman
No. 13 George Washington at No. 4 Martinsburg
No. 12 Washington at No. 5 Bridgeport
No. 11 Hurricane at No. 6 Spring Valley
No. 10 Princeton at No. 7 Wheeling Park
No. 9 Spring Mills at No. 8 Parkersburg
Class AA:
No. 16 Elkins at No. 1 Sissonville
No. 15 Clay County at No. 2 Bluefield
No. 14 Independence at No. 3 Frankfort
No. 13 Herbert Hoover at No. 4 Liberty Raleigh
No. 12 Point Pleasant at No. 5 Oak Glen
No. 11 Braxton County at No. 6 Fairmont Senior
No. 10 North Marion at No. 7 Keyser
No. 9 Poca at No. 8 Robert C. Byrd
Class A:
No. 16 Tygarts Valley at No. 1 Tug Valley
No. 15 Madonna at No. 2 Greenbrier West
No. 14 East Hardy at No. 3 Doddridge County
No. 13 Wheeling Central Catholic at No. 4 St. Marys
No. 12 Buffalo at No. 5 Midland Trail
No. 11 Tolsia at No. 6 Williamstown
No. 10. Wirt County at No. 7 Ritchie County
No. 9 Moorefield at No. 8 Pendleton County
