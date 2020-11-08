WV high school 1st round match-ups announced by WVSSAC

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We know who will be playing each other in the 1st round of the West Virginia high school playoffs but will have to wait until Sunday to find out where and when. The WVSSAC released the official pairings for the playoffs Saturday evening.

Class AAA:

No. 16 John Marshall at No. 1 Cabell Midland

No. 15 Ripley at No. 2 South Charleston

No. 14 University at No. 3 Musselman

No. 13 George Washington at No. 4 Martinsburg

No. 12 Washington at No. 5 Bridgeport

No. 11 Hurricane at No. 6 Spring Valley

No. 10 Princeton at No. 7 Wheeling Park

No. 9 Spring Mills at No. 8 Parkersburg

Class AA:

No. 16 Elkins at No. 1 Sissonville

No. 15 Clay County at No. 2 Bluefield

No. 14 Independence at No. 3 Frankfort

No. 13 Herbert Hoover at No. 4 Liberty Raleigh

No. 12 Point Pleasant at No. 5 Oak Glen

No. 11 Braxton County at No. 6 Fairmont Senior

No. 10 North Marion at No. 7 Keyser

No. 9 Poca at No. 8 Robert C. Byrd

Class A:

No. 16 Tygarts Valley at No. 1 Tug Valley

No. 15 Madonna at No. 2 Greenbrier West

No. 14 East Hardy at No. 3 Doddridge County

No. 13 Wheeling Central Catholic at No. 4 St. Marys

No. 12 Buffalo at No. 5 Midland Trail

No. 11 Tolsia at No. 6 Williamstown

No. 10. Wirt County at No. 7 Ritchie County

No. 9 Moorefield at No. 8 Pendleton County

