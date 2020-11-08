WV high school 1st round playoff games are set

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first week of the West Virginia high school playoffs will be a three day event this coming weekend. 12 of the 24 games will be tentatively played on Sunday November 15th because some schools in those counties have to get into the green, yellow or gold categories to be able to play. Those games will be determined when the WV metric map comes out Saturday November 14th. If a team’s county is still orange or red on that day, they will have to forfeit that game and their season is over.

Here is the schedule for the first round games. The asterisk * by the Sunday games means they are contingent on the Saturday, November 14th 5 p.m. COVID map.

Class AAA:

No. 16 John Marshall (5-4) at No. 1 Cabell Midland (5-0) – Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:30 p.m. *

No. 15 Ripley (6-3) at No. 2 South Charleston (5-0) – Sunday, Nov. 15 at 3:00 p.m. *

No. 14 University (3-3) at No. 3 Musselman (6-1) – Saturday, Nov. 14 at 1:30 p.m.

No. 13 George Washington (3-2) at No. 4 Martinsburg (4-1) – Friday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

No. 12 Washington (5-4) at No. 5 Bridgeport (6-1) – Saturday, Nov. 14 at 1:30 p.m.

No. 11 Hurricane (4-2) at No. 6 Spring Valley (4-1) – Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:30 p.m. *

No. 10 Princeton (6-2) at No. 7 Wheeling Park (7-1) – Sunday, Nov. 15 at 5:00 p.m. *

No. 9 Spring Mills (5-2) at No. 8 Parkersburg (6-2) – Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:30 p.m. *

Class AA:

No. 16 Elkins (5-3) at No. 1 Sissonville (5-0) – Friday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

No. 15 Clay County (7-2) at No. 2 Bluefield (5-1) – Friday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

No. 14 Independence (5-2) at No. 3 Frankfort (7-1) – Sunday, Nov. 15 at 5:00 p.m. *

No. 13 Herbert Hoover (5-2) at No. 4 Liberty Raleigh (6-0) – Friday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

No. 12 Point Pleasant (4-2) at No. 5 Oak Glen (6-1) – Saturday, Nov. 14 at 4:00 p.m.

No. 11 Braxton County (6-2) at No. 6 Fairmont Senior (7-2) – Friday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

No. 10 North Marion (6-3) at No. 7 Keyser (7-2) – Sunday, Nov. 15 at 3:00 p.m. *

No. 9 Poca (6-1) at No. 8 Robert C. Byrd (7-2) – Sunday, Nov. 15 at 5:00 p.m. *

Class A:

No. 16 Tygarts Valley (7-2) at No. 1 Tug Valley (3-0) – Sunday, Nov. 15 *

No. 15 Madonna (7-2) at No. 2 Greenbrier West (8-0) – Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

No. 14 East Hardy (5-2) at No. 3 Doddridge County (6-1) – Saturday, Nov. 14 at 1:30 p.m.

No. 13 Wheeling Central Catholic (6-3) at No. 4 St. Marys (8-1) – Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:30 p.m. *

No. 12 Buffalo (5-2) at No. 5 Midland Trail (4-1) – Sunday, Nov. 15 at 3:00 pm *

No. 11 Tolsia (4-2) at No. 6 Williamstown (5-2) – Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:30 p.m.*

No. 10. Wirt County (5-2) at No. 7 Ritchie County (8-2) – Saturday, Nov. 14 at 1:30 p.m.

No. 9 Moorefield (4-2) at No. 8 Pendleton County (5-2)

