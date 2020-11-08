WV Metric Map Released Late Saturday Night

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Right around 11:20 pm Saturday night, the November 7th metric map was released by the WV Department of Education. The colors this week directly affect the days of the first round football playoff games in West Virginia. Teams who are in orange and red counties still can compete in the post-season but must be green, yellow or gold by 5pm next Saturday and they can play on Sunday November 15th at 1:30pm. Those orange counties in our region are Wood, Jackson, Putnam, Lincoln and Wyoming. Mingo County is still in the red. Wirt County is gold with Wayne, Cabell, Kanawha, Boone, Clay, Fayette having the yellow designation. The green counties are Mason, Roane, Calhoun, Gilmer, Braxton, Nicholas, Raleigh and Logan.

The WVSSAC is expected to announce the dates and times of the first round games Sunday morning.

The West Virginia state volleyball tournament is set to begin November 12th in Charleston with the state championship matches set for Saturday November 14th. We are waiting to see what teams are affected by the latest map and will update the story when the full field is released Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.