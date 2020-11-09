Advertisement

1st AP basketball rankings are released

(WILX)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ) - The Associated Press preseason basketball rankings were made public on Monday with both Kentucky and West Virginia cracking the first poll of 2020. The Wildcats are 10th with the Mountaineers sitting 5 spots back at #15. Ohio State starts the season at number 23. For the first time in school history, the Gonzaga Bulldogs are the preseason #1 team and they are followed by Baylor, Villanova, Virginia and Iowa.

Here are the rest of the top 25 as the college basketball season will be November 25th.

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Villanova

4. Virginia

5. Iowa

6. Kansas

7. Wisconsin

8. Illinois

9. Duke

10. Kentucky

11. Creighton

12. Tennessee

13. Michigan State

14. Texas Tech

15. West Virginia

16. North Carolina

17. Houston

18. Arizona State

19. Texas

20. Oregon

21. Florida State

22. UCLA

23. Ohio State

24. Rutgers

25. Michigan

Others receiving votes: LSU 146, Memphis 69, Florida 69, Alabama 50, Indiana 48, Louisville 41, Richmond 40, Stanford 14, Providence 9, Saint Louis 8, Auburn 8, UConn 6, San Diego State 6, BYU 4, Loyola Chicago 3, Seton Hall 2, Northern Iowa 1, UNC Greensboro 1

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ a family was out shooting guns when a .50 caliber rifle exploded.
Sheriff: Two injured after rifle explodes
According to Jeopardy’s twitter page, Host Alex Trebek has died at age 80.
Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek dies at age 80
The updated metric map for the upcoming week of school in West Virginia shows counties in our...
Color map for school in W.Va. updated; Mingo still red
Chief Ray Cornwell says the call came from behind the 1300 block of 4th Ave.
Huntington police respond to shots fired call
2020 election day
WSAZ Elections Coverage

Latest News

WVU
WVU to play Georgetown next month
Herd qb named Offensive Player of the Week
MU’s Grant Wells wins CUSA award
Notre Dame topples Clemson from the number one spot in college football
Buckeyes move up in polls with Herd staying put
The schedule for the opening weekend of the WV high school playoffs was released Sunday
WV high school 1st round playoff games are set