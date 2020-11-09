1st AP basketball rankings are released

(WSAZ) - The Associated Press preseason basketball rankings were made public on Monday with both Kentucky and West Virginia cracking the first poll of 2020. The Wildcats are 10th with the Mountaineers sitting 5 spots back at #15. Ohio State starts the season at number 23. For the first time in school history, the Gonzaga Bulldogs are the preseason #1 team and they are followed by Baylor, Villanova, Virginia and Iowa.

Here are the rest of the top 25 as the college basketball season will be November 25th.

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Villanova

4. Virginia

5. Iowa

6. Kansas

7. Wisconsin

8. Illinois

9. Duke

10. Kentucky

11. Creighton

12. Tennessee

13. Michigan State

14. Texas Tech

15. West Virginia

16. North Carolina

17. Houston

18. Arizona State

19. Texas

20. Oregon

21. Florida State

22. UCLA

23. Ohio State

24. Rutgers

25. Michigan

Others receiving votes: LSU 146, Memphis 69, Florida 69, Alabama 50, Indiana 48, Louisville 41, Richmond 40, Stanford 14, Providence 9, Saint Louis 8, Auburn 8, UConn 6, San Diego State 6, BYU 4, Loyola Chicago 3, Seton Hall 2, Northern Iowa 1, UNC Greensboro 1

