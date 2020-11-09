1st AP basketball rankings are released
(WSAZ) - The Associated Press preseason basketball rankings were made public on Monday with both Kentucky and West Virginia cracking the first poll of 2020. The Wildcats are 10th with the Mountaineers sitting 5 spots back at #15. Ohio State starts the season at number 23. For the first time in school history, the Gonzaga Bulldogs are the preseason #1 team and they are followed by Baylor, Villanova, Virginia and Iowa.
Here are the rest of the top 25 as the college basketball season will be November 25th.
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Villanova
4. Virginia
5. Iowa
6. Kansas
7. Wisconsin
8. Illinois
9. Duke
10. Kentucky
11. Creighton
12. Tennessee
13. Michigan State
14. Texas Tech
15. West Virginia
16. North Carolina
17. Houston
18. Arizona State
19. Texas
20. Oregon
21. Florida State
22. UCLA
23. Ohio State
24. Rutgers
25. Michigan
Others receiving votes: LSU 146, Memphis 69, Florida 69, Alabama 50, Indiana 48, Louisville 41, Richmond 40, Stanford 14, Providence 9, Saint Louis 8, Auburn 8, UConn 6, San Diego State 6, BYU 4, Loyola Chicago 3, Seton Hall 2, Northern Iowa 1, UNC Greensboro 1
