Another COVID-19 death reported in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Another person has died from COVID-19 in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Monday, saying the victim was a 65-year-old woman.

In addition, eight new cases were reported Monday – ranging from a 17-year-old girl to a 75-year-old woman. All are isolating at home.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 983 cases, 617 which have recovered.

