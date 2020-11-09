Advertisement

Another COVID-19 death reported in Boyd County

Another COVID-19 death is reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Another person has died from COVID-19 in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Monday, saying the victim was a 65-year-old woman.

In addition, eight new cases were reported Monday – ranging from a 17-year-old girl to a 75-year-old woman. All are isolating at home.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 983 cases, 617 which have recovered.

