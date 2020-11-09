Another COVID-19 death reported in Kanawha County, 93 more cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Another person has died from COVID-19 in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department made that announcement Monday, saying there were 93 additional cases.

The latest death was a 76-year-old man. His death brings the countywide death toll to 112.

Health officials say 909 cases remain active and there have been 4,080 confirmed cases since the pandemic started.

Recovered cases were at 3,346 as of Monday.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.