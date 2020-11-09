Advertisement

Bidens bringing two German shepherds, one a rescue, to White House

By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 1:22 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - When President-elect Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden move into the White House, their four-legged family members will join them.

The Bidens have two German shepherds named Champ and Major. They got Champ as a puppy in 2008 while Joe Biden was serving as vice president and fostered Major before adopting him from the Delaware Humane Society in 2018.

Major will be one of the first rescue dogs in the White House.

During the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden campaigned on social media with a promise to “bring dogs back to the White House.”

President Donald Trump and his family do not have any dogs or other pets, breaking the tradition of “first pet.” In the administration prior, President Barack Obama and his family had two Portuguese water dogs, both adopted while Obama was in office.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ a family was out shooting guns when a .50 caliber rifle exploded.
Sheriff: Two injured after rifle explodes
According to Jeopardy’s twitter page, Host Alex Trebek has died at age 80.
Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek dies at age 80
The updated metric map for the upcoming week of school in West Virginia shows counties in our...
Color map for school in W.Va. updated; Mingo still red
Chief Ray Cornwell says the call came from behind the 1300 block of 4th Ave.
Huntington police respond to shots fired call
2020 election day
WSAZ Elections Coverage

Latest News

Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
Florida man becomes first person with Down syndrome to finish Ironman triathlon
Florida man becomes first person with Down syndrome to finish Ironman triathlon
Tanimura and Antle is recalling nearly 3,400 cartons distributed in 19 states and Puerto Rico...
Romaine lettuce recall hits 19 states and Puerto Rico
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden eyes Washington veterans for key administration posts
Another COVID-19 death is reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
Another COVID-19 death reported in Boyd County