Boombox Academy Grand Opening
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) -
The Complex 7/Boombox Academy grand opening is Friday, November 13. The ribbon cutting ceremony is at 3 p.m., with a grand opening party from 4-6 p.m.
This event is open to all. You can enter giveaways, win prizes, and participate in challenges.
Attendees will received discounted rates on services, academics, Group-X Class and therapy packages/memberships.
Click here for more information on Boombox.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.