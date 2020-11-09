Advertisement

Boombox Academy Grand Opening

Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) -

The Complex 7/Boombox Academy grand opening is Friday, November 13. The ribbon cutting ceremony is at 3 p.m., with a grand opening party from 4-6 p.m.

This event is open to all. You can enter giveaways, win prizes, and participate in challenges.

Attendees will received discounted rates on services, academics, Group-X Class and therapy packages/memberships.

Click here for more information on Boombox.

