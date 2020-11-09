County canvass ties City Council race in Dunbar

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Board of Canvassers met Monday to finalize results of the Nov. 3 general election. More than 700 provisional ballots and 50 absentee ballots were up for review.

More than 500 made the cut and were added to the county total. As a result of the canvass meeting, a City Council race is now tied in Dunbar.

That contest is for a second seat in the city’s fourth ward city council second seat. Republican incumbent James Hughes was in the lead on election night. He was ahead of Democrat Jeremy Boggess by only two votes.

The race is tied at 363 votes each. Officials say the county clerk will work with the city on a resolution.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.