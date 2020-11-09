Advertisement

Deputies: Man wanted in Putnam County stabbing

Deputies tell WSAZ they are looking for Brian Alford, 43, from Charleston.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is wanted by Putnam County deputies after an early morning stabbing sent another to the hospital.

Deputies say just after 8 a.m. they were called to Sable Point Apartments where a fight had ended in a 19-year-old being stabbed.

According to the report the victim was visiting a female companion when the woman’s estranged boyfriend walked inside.

Deputies say a physical altercation broke out and the teen was stabbed in the upper arm.

He was taken the hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.

Deputies tell WSAZ they are looking for Brian Alford, 43, from Charleston. They say he took off in a silver Ford Explorer before deputies got on scene.

