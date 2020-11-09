Advertisement

Deputies search for person of interest after chase

Kanawha county deputies say two people fled with a stolen license plate
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a person of interest after a chase with deputies.

Deputies say the chase started at a gas station on Doc Bailey Road in Cross Lanes.

They say moments after the man left the store, he fled from deputies in a rental car with a stolen license plate.

Investigators were able to catch up to the car and find a passenger inside, but they say they still have not been able to find or identify the driver of the car.

If you can help identify him you are asked to call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169, email them at tips@kanawhasheriff.us or anonymously send info through their website.

