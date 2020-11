JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Jackson County family’s home was destroyed Sunday by a fire.

Firefighters say the home on Kentuck Road caught fire just after 6:30 p.m.

Everyone made it out safely.

The flames did spread to a brush fire but it was contained.

The Red Cross has been called to help the family.

