Governor DeWine discusses how increase COVID-19 is affecting hospitals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held a press conference with leaders of the Ohio Hospital Association to talk about how the recent increase in coronavirus cases is affecting hospitals.

Governor DeWine says at the beginning of the pandemic, he worked with OHA to set up a comprehensive statewide public health system. This would allow healthcare providers to help each other and ensure all Ohioans have access to quality care.

The state was divided into three healthcare zones: Zone 1 is the Northern Zone, Zone 2 is Central and Southeast Ohio, and Zone 3 is Southwest Ohio.

The Governor says the zones will monitor patient movement to ensure treatment, convene hospitals to maintain clear lines of communication, ensure adequate provider resources, share clinical expertise and treatment practices, and provide clinical, medical and administrative guidance.

Leaders from each of the zones spoke Monday afternoon to discuss the hospital-capacity situation as COVID-19 cases surge.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, incoming Chief Medical Director, with the Ohio Department of Health says if we don’t control the spread, hospitals won’t be able to continue caring for the acutely ill without postponing less urgent care.

Dr. Vanderhoff says this kind of shift could happen in a matter of weeks if trends do not change.

He says hospitals are better prepared with PPE and physical capacity, but now there’s an increasing demand on staffing.

Dr. Robert Wyllie, MD, Cleveland Clinic, discussed Zone 1 capacity. He says they have adequate beds PPE and ventilators. However, caregivers are coming down with the coronavirus. Dr. Wyllie says it’s not because they’re catching it in the hospital, but they are catching it in the community.

Dr. Wyllie says everyone needs to double down.

Dr. Andy Thomas, MD, MBA, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, discussed Zone 2 hospital capacity. He says they may be two or three weeks out from crowding out non-coronavirus care. He believes if we continue seeing cases increase, hospitalizations will be on the rise for another two weeks after cases peak.

Dr. Richard Lofgren, MD, MPH, FACP, president and CEO of UC Health talked about Zone 3 capacity in hospitals. He says there has been an unprecedented increase in hospital cases since the beginning of October. There are over 670 patients on November 9. The previous peak was 300 in July. He says this is a “whole magnitude higher."

He is asking citizens of Ohio to take masking, distancing, washing hands and avoiding large gatherings seriously.

This is a developing story.

