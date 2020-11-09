Governor Justice approves $43 million on health care plans in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced $43 million in premium credits on all small and large group health care plans with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield in West Virginia.

Gov. Justice made the announcement during his press conference Monday morning.

This will let Highmark approve each of its small and large commercial group policy holders a one-time credit in consideration of the difficulties experienced because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justice says this credit will help nearly 3,000 small and large businesses in the mountain state.

The total insurance premium relief implemented for customers and businesses across West Virginia due to the coronavirus is now in an excess of $140 million.

