Highest ever number of patients in ICU due to COVID-19 in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Governor Andy Beshear says the state is reporting the highest number of new coronavirus cases ever for a Monday.

According to Kentucky Public Health, there are 1,745 new cases. 197 of those are children 18 years old and younger.

There have been 122,567 cases since March.

1,133 Kentuckians are in the hospital due to the virus. 300 of those are in the ICU. Governor Beshear says this is the highest number of individuals the state in the ICU.

Gov. Beshear says 11 more people have died in connection to COVID-19. There have been 1,576 since the beginning of the outbreak.

