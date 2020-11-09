Advertisement

MU's Grant Wells wins CUSA award

Herd qb named Offensive Player of the Week
Herd qb named Offensive Player of the Week(WSAZ)
By Conference USA
Published: Nov. 9, 2020
DALLAS – After completing 21-of-30 passes for 257 yards and three touchdown passes to lead Marshall to a 51-10 victory over UMass, Thundering Herd redshirt freshman QB Grant Wells has been voted the C-USA Offensive Player of the Week.

Wells recorded 257 yards of total offense in Saturday’s 51-10 win over UMass in Joan C. Edwards Stadium. He completed 21-of-30 passes to seven different receivers for 228 yards and three touchdowns (no interceptions) to go with 29 more yards on the ground. Wells had touchdown tosses of 19 yards to Corey Gammage in the second quarter and 13 and 16-yards to tight end Xavier Gaines in the third quarter. The Charleston, West Virginia signal-caller led a Thundering Herd attack that registered 495 yards of total offense and clicked at an average of 6.8 yards per play. Through six games, he ranks in the top four in Conference USA in pass efficiency (2nd, 155.9), passing average (3rd, 223.0) and total offense (4th, 242.3).

